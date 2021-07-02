Lenovo Yoga 9i with 11th Gen Intel CPU gets massive $810 discount

The excellent Lenovo's Yoga 9i is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop. And for a limited time, you can nab it for a fraction of the price.

Currently, Lenovo via eBay offers the Lenovo Yoga 9i for $909. That's a huge $810 discount and the lowest ever for this convertible machine. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen since the start of the year.

By comparison, it's $331 cheaper than Lenovo's direct price for the same configuration.

Lenovo Yoga 9i deal

Lenovo's Yoga 9i's unique rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos speakers is immersive. Experience 360-degree sound whether you’re in laptop, tent or tablet mode.

The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel's 3.0-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For safekeeping all your important files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we praised its fast performance and colorful 14-inch 1080p display. Its endurance was also impressive, lasting 11 hours and 15 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo Yoga 9i a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and crowned it with our Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we launched 30 Chrome browser tabs, some of which streamed 1080p YouTube videos while others played Twitch streams. The Yoga 9i showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the Yoga 9i landed a score of 5,312 in the Geekbench 5.3 overall performance test. It crushed the category average (3,566) and its main competitor, the HP Spectre x360 14 (4,904, Core i7-1165G7).

As for design, the Yoga 9i's svelte chassis perfectly marries portability with practicality. The laptop's smooth-to-the-touch lid is bare except for an embossed "YOGA" logo in the top corner. Connectivity-wise, the Yoga 9i affords you a USB 3.2 Type-A port, two of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

With a weight of 3 pounds and 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches dimensions-wise, the 14-inch Yoga 9i is ultraportable. It's thinner than the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.7) just as slim as the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds) and MacBook Air with M1 (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

If you're looking for an all-around machine that packs a punch, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a fantastic value — especially at this price.