Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale: Save up to 66% off sitewide

Lenovo's Semi-Annual Sale offers some of the best laptop deals of the season. The PC manufacturer is leading the charge with up to 66% off in sitewide savings.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 for just $897 coupon, "TPANNUALDEAL1". Formerly $1,909, that's a $1,102 discount and more than 53% off its normal price. This is the lowest price we've seen for this business laptop yet. As far as laptop deals go, this is one of the best in town.

Lenovo's sitewide sale takes $1,012 off the Intel-charged ThinkPad X13 via coupon, "TPANNUALDEAL1". We reviewed this laptop and praised its productivity-enhancing keyboard and solid battery life. The configuration with the biggest discount packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and a 256GB SSD. Like all ThinkPads, it's built to military standards so it withstands extreme conditions, like high temperatures, altitude and humidity.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 is the more affordable version of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Integrated graphics. There's also a 256GB SSD under the hood for fast transfers and storage.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X13 review, we liked its productivity-boosting keyboard video transcoding performance. We also praised its battery life which lasted 11 hours and 14 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test.

To gauge its performance, we launched 35 tabs on Google Chrome — two of which were streaming Twitch streams. Even when throwing Google Doc into the mix, the ThinkPad X13 didn't even flinch. So if durability, solid performance and long lasting battery life are priority on your list, the ThinkPad X13 is a solid choice.

Another standout deal in Lenovo's sitewide sale offers the Lenovo Yoga 7i for $849 ($280 off) via coupon,"YOGA715DB1". One of the best 2-in1 laptops to buy, the Yoga 7i packs solid performance, long lasting battery life and great top-firing speakers into a premium design.

Lenovo's Semi-Annual Sale ends October 5.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $1,129 now $849 @ Lenovo

Save $280 on the Lenovo Yoga 7i via coupon, "YOGA715DB1" during Lenovo's sitewide sale. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy, it has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 : was $979 now $855 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is currently on sale for $125 below retail. It's configured with a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) matte display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. For your storage needs, you get a 512GB SSD and a secondary 1TB HDD.

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $1,079 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 is $370 off via "YOGAC940DB2" during the PC maker's sitewide sale. We love this convertible machine for its gorgeous design, along with bright, vivid display, fast performance, and long battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,459 now $1,303 @ Lenovo

Save $1,156 on the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "TPANNUALDEALWKD" during Lenovo's Semi-Annual sale. As we note in in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.