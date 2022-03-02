This is the cheapest RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop we’ve ever seen

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one of the best cheap gaming laptops for the money. And for a limited time, this solid-performing gaming PC is even more affordable.

You can get the Lenovo Gaming 3 for just $699 — a $291 saving and the lowest price RTX 3050 Ti laptop we've ever seen. This is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals out there today.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $990 now $699 @ eBay

This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 deal knocks $291 off its normal price. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display and 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. For your storage needs, it houses a 512GB SSD.

While we haven't tested this specific model, we did go hands-on with the Intel version in our Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i review. This system impressed us with its strong performance and graphics. We also liked its decent battery life and gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out 5 stars.

With a weight of 4.8 pounds and a 14.1 x 9.8 x 1-inch frame, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i is more portable than its 15-inch laptop competitors. It's lighter The HP Gaming Pavilion 15-dk0046nr (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches), Dell G5 15 SE (2019) (5.6 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 1 inches), and Acer Nitro 5 (4.9 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 1 inches).

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop with strong performance and decent battery, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a solid buy. Lenovo gaming laptop deals generally sell out fast, so we recommend you jump on it while you still can.