Lenovo Legion 5 drops to $799 in Best Buy Last Second Savings Event

Best Buy's Last Second Savings Event offers solid discounts on laptops, headphones, and video games. So if you're last minute shopping for a holiday deals you still have time to snag some awesome bargains.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $799.99. That's $300 off its $1,100 regular price and one of the best gaming laptop deals available right now.

Lenovo Legion 5 deal

The Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Lenovo's Legion series family of machines are among the best gaming laptops to buy.

Although we didn't test this particular laptop, in our Legion 5i review, we praised its clutter-free ports, great sounding speakers, and comfy keyboard.

Although we didn't test this particular laptop, in our Legion 5i review, we praised its clutter-free ports, great sounding speakers, and comfy keyboard.

In terms of design, the Legion 5's minimalist black chassis makes it suitable for work and school. Weighting 5.4 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches, the Lenovo Legion 5 is heavier but nearly the same size as the HP 15 Gaming Laptop (4.9 pounds and 14.25.14 x 10.144 x 0.9 inches). It's slightly heavier but thicker than the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.3 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.8 inches).

Now $300 off, the Legion 5 is a solid pick if you want to score a great performing gaming laptop for under $1,000.

