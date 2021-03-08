Get $450 off Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 2060 GPU in epic gaming laptop deal

Gaming laptops are in a state of flux. As the specs make a jump to RTX 30 Series graphics, that leaves a lot of powerful enough rigs with 20 Series GPUs to be sold off at discount prices.
This is a key example. For a limited time, you can swipe Lenovo’s Legion 5 with RTX 2060 for just $949, which is a massive $450 discount.
Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $949 @ Walmart
Packed with serious power for gaming enthusiasts on-the-go, this configuration of the Lenovo Legion 5 sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, dedicated RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.View Deal
Check out our Lenovo Legion 5 review, and you will see just how much we’re big fans of this portable powerhouse for offering peak gaming performance on a budget — even better now, that the price has been cut so deeply.
Up top, there’s a 15.6-inch FHD display with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate alongside Harmon speakers with Dolby Atmos for a great gaming experience.
Powering through even the more graphically intense games is a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.
So, while this may not be the absolute best gaming laptop (you’ll have to pay much more for that), it offers amazing bang for any pro gamer’s buck. For other price cuts, check out our best cheap gaming laptops hub.