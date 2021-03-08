Get $450 off Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 2060 GPU in epic gaming laptop deal

Gaming laptops are in a state of flux. As the specs make a jump to RTX 30 Series graphics, that leaves a lot of powerful enough rigs with 20 Series GPUs to be sold off at discount prices.

This is a key example. For a limited time, you can swipe Lenovo’s Legion 5 with RTX 2060 for just $949 , which is a massive $450 discount.

Lenovo Legion 5: was $ 1,399 now $949 @ Walmart

Packed with serious power for gaming enthusiasts on-the-go, this configuration of the Lenovo Legion 5 sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, dedicated RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.View Deal

Check out our Lenovo Legion 5 review , and you will see just how much we’re big fans of this portable powerhouse for offering peak gaming performance on a budget — even better now, that the price has been cut so deeply.

Up top, there’s a 15.6-inch FHD display with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate alongside Harmon speakers with Dolby Atmos for a great gaming experience.

Powering through even the more graphically intense games is a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.