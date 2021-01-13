Lenovo IdeaPad S145 with Ryzen 7 CPU now $479 in cheap laptop deal

Many of today's AMD Ryzen laptops offer solid performance at an affordable price. If you're looking for a laptop under $500 for day-to-day multitasking, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU for $479.99 at OfficeDepot. That's $75 off its regular price of $550 and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 deal

For a limited time, OfficeDepot is slashing $75 off the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 laptop. Suitable for work, school and everything in between, it's the perfect multitasking machine. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.3-GHz Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Radeon Vega 10 GPU, and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's IdeaPad family of machines offers an array of productivity laptops. With its built-in webcam and mic, and speedy AMD chip, the IdeaPad S145 is a great notebook PC for work, school, and everything in between.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.3-GHz Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, Radeon Vega 10 GPU, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we find that IdeaPads generally sport an attractive, sturdy design, comfortable keyboard, and modest price. Performance-wise, the IdeaPad S145's hardware specs give you more than enough oomph for everyday multitasking, content streaming, and light gaming.

At 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches and 4 pounds, the IdeaPad is fairly light for a 15-inch laptop. It's just as thin and light as competitors like the Acer Aspire 5 (14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, 3.8 pounds) and HP Chromebook 15 (14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches, 4 pounds).

As for connectivity, the IdeaPad S145 is equipped with two USB 3.1 ports, a single USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. Bluetooth 4.1 also lets you connect peripherals like a mouse, headphones, or printer to the IdeaPad.

Now on sale for just under $480, the IdeaPad is a tremendous value if you're looking for a lightweight, multitasking machine.