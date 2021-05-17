Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 11th Gen Intel laptop falls to $730

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i is a solid all-around laptop with the latest 11th Gen Intel CPU. And for a limited time, you can snag yourself one for an unbeatable price.

Office Depot currently has the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i on sale for just $729.99. That's $150 off its $880 list price and the cheapest it's ever been. In terms of laptop deals, this is one of the best of the season.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Laptop (Intel): was $880 now $730 @ Office Depot

For a limited time, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is $150 off at Office Depot. The laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris X graphics, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Laptop (AMD): was $680 now $550 @ Office Depot

Office Depot is also slashing $130 off the AMD model Lenovo IdeaPad 5. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.0-GHz Ryzen 7 4700U octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Graphics, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

If you're on a smaller budget, as an alternative, Office Depot also offers the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 with Ryzen 7 CPU for $549.99 ($130 off).

In terms of value, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i is one of the best Windows laptops for the money. The machine in this deal 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris X graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this particular laptop, we find that Lenovo's IdeaPad series are generally well built and capable. For the price, you're getting a premium laptop with enough multitasking power for day-to-day productivity and entertainment. The laptop's crisp 1080p display and 2W stereo speakers provide an immersive experience when you're steaming movies.

With a weight of 3.9 pounds and measuring 14.0 x 9.2 x 0.75-inches, the IdeaPad 5 weighs less than its competitors. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 4.5 pound 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches), HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Port-wise, the IdeaPad 5i is supplies you with two USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C/DisplayPort (Power Delivery) port, an HDMI port, headphone/mic combo jack. There's also a media card reader on board to make transferring files easier.

At $150 off, the IdeaPad 5i is at its best price yet in a deal too good to pass up.