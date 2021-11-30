Laptop Mag CES 2022 Awards: How to submit your product

The staff at Laptop Mag is now accepting submissions into their CES 2022 Awards.

The winners will be celebrated for pushing the limits of the industry with groundbreaking design, top-notch performance and innovative user experiences.

Categories

We will pick a favorite in each of the following categories:

Best of Show

Best Design

Best Innovation

Best Smartphone

Best Laptop

Best Peripheral

Best Gaming Peripheral

Best Audio

Best Headphones

Best Monitor

Best Enabling Tech

Guidelines

Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 17 and the award winners will be announced Jan. 6. To submit a product for consideration, please email laptopmagces2022@futurenet.com with the following information:

Product Name

Category

Product Image

Short description

When the product will be announced/release date

Contact Information

Only products that are announced or debuted at CES 2022 will be considered.

If you need us to sign and keep embargoes, we're more than happy to do so. If you have any questions regarding the process, feel free to email laptopmagces2022@futurenet.com

In addition to online submissions, Laptop Mag is sending a team of reporters to scour the show floor for new and interesting products, which will also be added to our list of nominees.