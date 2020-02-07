Killer Chromebook deal: Lenovo 100e just dropped to $99

Some folks just need a laptop that can load websites, open apps and play videos. In those cases, there's no need to spend a fortune on a premium machine. That said, if you're looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks, then we've got a deal for you.

Walmart is selling the Lenovo 100e Chromebook for $99, or $60 off its retail price. This affordable model has an 11.6-inch display, a Mediatek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB eMMC storage drive.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $159 now $99

We haven't reviewed the Lenovo 100e Chromebook but it seems like a decent machine. After 70 user reviews the laptop holds a very good 4.1-star rating on Walmart.

Based on its specs --- a Mediatek MT8173C CPU and 4GB of RAM --- the 100e Chromebook should be fine for running simple tasks, like checking social media or watching YouTube videos. Just don't expect it to carry heavy workloads.

The Chromebook has an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel display and its battery life is rated at 10 hours.

This laptop was designed for students and includes access to Google Classroom, G Suite for Education and other learning apps for students and teachers.

You'd be hard pressed to find a cheaper laptop than the 100e Chromebook, so why not snag this $99 laptop?