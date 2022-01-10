iPhone 14 with pill-shaped notch spotted — here's how it may look

The next iPhone 14 may be Apple's first smartphone with a newly styled pill-shaped notch, and we now have a first look at how it may appear on the rumored iPhone 14 Pro.



As shown on Twitter by developer Jeff Grossman, the mockup shows off how the pill-shaped notch may look like on an iPhone. Now with space between the top display bezel, the notch allows for more screen real estate when compared to the more recent iPhone 13 — despite it already sporting a 20% notch reduction.

With more space along the status bar thanks to a pill-shaped notch, iPhone users would likely be able to see more information, including the battery percentage. As pointed out by MacRumors, the new notch is expected to only be for the Pro models, while the standard iPhone 14 will still keep Apple's signature notch.

Mocked up what a potential iPhone 14 Pro with a pill-shaped cutout might look like. pic.twitter.com/E3C1Bygd45January 9, 2022 See more

You can check out how the pill-shaped notch will look on your iPhone, too. Grossman shared a screenshot of the mockup, and all you have to do is lock screen rotation and turn your iPhone upside-down when viewing the screenshot. Of course, this only works on iPhone X models or later.



This isn't the first we've heard of Apple trying to break new ground with the iPhone 14's design. One of the more notable rumors comes from the oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who indicates in a research note (reported on by MacRumors) that Apple may finally eliminate the notch with the iPhone 14.



While there is speculation that the catalyst could be an under-display camera, Kuo believes Apple would use a hole-punch camera on high-end models, suggesting only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will nix the notch. Whether Apple fans can expect a hole-punch design or a pill-shaped notch? Only time will tell.



Kuo also suggested Apple is planning to introduce under-display tech along with a new periscope telephoto lens on 2023 iPhone models, eliminating the need for a notch. If this is the case, the iPhone 15 will be Apple's next-gen smartphone to receive the big design overhaul.