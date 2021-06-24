iPhone 14 Pro could be the cheapest phone of its kind — and get a big camera boost

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 13 are flooding in as we near its fall launch, but some people are looking even further into the future.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in an investor's note on Wednesday that Apple would launch four iPhone 14 models in 2022, as 9to5Mac reported. Unsurprisingly, these are an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. More noteworthy is Kuo's forecast that a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will cost only $900, making it the cheapest iPhone with a display this large.

Pricing the most expensive model at below $1,000 would be disruptive considering the features said to debut on the iPhone 14 models. These devices are predicted to reinstate Touch ID in the form of an under-display fingerprint sensor, similar to what you'll find on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or OnePlus 9 Pro. Moreover, the primary camera could get an upgraded 48-megapixel sensor for improved resolution.

"We believe the growth drivers for the new 2H22 iPhones will come from 1) the potential for under-display fingerprint support (using Apple’s own technology), 2) the lowest price ever for a large (6.7″) iPhone (we expect it to be under USD 900), and 3) a wide camera upgrade to 48MP for high-end models," Kuo wrote.

If you can't wait until 2022, the iPhone 13 will launch this fall with some significant upgrades.