iPhone 12 Pro leak reveals design changes and killer new features

The iPhone 12 could launch at Apple's September event tomorrow but many analysts predict the phones' reveal will be postponed until October. Fortunately, a new iPhone 12 leak gives us an idea of what to expect when the devices arrive later this year.

Posted to Twitter by EverythingApplePro, a video leak shows the chassis of an alleged iPhone 12 Pro. While this isn't a working unit, the frame reveals several bits of information about the handset's design and features.

For one, the shell looks very similar to the iPhone 11 Pro's in that it shares the same camera module with three lenses arranged in a triangular pattern. Additionally, the chassis is made of stainless steel with a matte glass plate, similar to the previous versions.

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxhSeptember 11, 2020

Besides having flatter sides, there are some noteworthy differences between the iPhone 12 Pro and its predecessor.

iPhone 12 Pro LiDAR sensor

A second circular cutout on the rear of the iPhone 12 Pro all but confirms the rumored LiDAR sensor. LiDAR is a complicated technique that uses lasers to determine the distance between objects in order to create a spatial map of an environment.

On the iPad Pro, the LiDAR sensor is used for augmented reality (AR) apps. For the iPhone 12 Pro, the depth-sensing technology will supposedly be used to improve photos as well as enhance the AR experience. More specifically, the sensor should provide better autofocus and low-light photo capabilities.

iPhone 12 Pro 5G

The iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to support 5G, and it looks like some design tweaks were needed to add the feature. The video shows a new cutout on the right side of the phone; given that the SIM tray is on the left side, we expect the right edge to be housing the 5G antennas.

Adding 5G is a great way of future-proofing a phone but few users will benefit immediately from it. Your experiencing using the new network will vary depending on your location and carrier. Some areas of the US have no 5G coverage while certain cities are covered in both mid-band and the superfast high-band variant.