iPhone 12 drop test — the earth-shattering results will shock you!

The iPhone 12, according to Apple, has the world's toughest smartphone glass, thanks to its Ceramic Shield display. The Cupertino-based tech giant claims that the iPhone 12 series' drop performance has increased four fold.

Of course, Apple's bravado about the iPhone 12's durability inspired a plethora of experiments, including AllState Protection Plans' iPhone 12 drop test that was performed over the weekend. The earth-shattering results — pun intended — will shock you.

iPhone 12 drop test results

The drop resistance of the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro were tested by investigators at AllState Protection Plans (APP). Interestingly, one phone did better than the other. The APP testers dropped the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro six feet from the sidewalk. Drop tests were performed with the iPhone 12 smartphones falling face-down, back-down and sideways.

Face-down drop test: iPhone 12

From a distance of six feet, the iPhone 12 was dropped face-down on the sidewalk.

iPhone 12 face-down drop test results (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The iPhone 12 base model only suffered small cracks and scuffed edges. APP stated that these results are significantly better than the iPhone 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Face-down drop test: iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro fared worse than its standard counterpart.

iPhone 12 Pro face-down drop test results (Image credit: Allstate Protection Plans)

The lower-half of the Ceramic Shield display was cracked, but the $999 smartphone continued to function normally. Though the iPhone 12 Pro is less drop resistant than the iPhone 12, the APP noted that it performed "considerably better" than the iPhone 11 Pro.

Back-down drop test: iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 survived the back-down drop test like Tom Hanks in Castaway. The smartphone remained virtually unscathed after impact. Upon closer inspection, there was some barely-there scuffing along the corners and edges.

iPhone 12 back-down drop test results (Image credit: AllState Protection Plans)

Back-down drop test: iPhone 12 Pro

The Phone 12 Pro, on the other hand, did not handle the fall too well.

iPhone Pro drop test results (Image credit: AllState Protection Plans)

The back of the iPhone 12, which is not made of Apple's durable Ceramic Shield glass, shattered, resulting in loosened glass and cracks on its wide camera. Still, APP said that the damage was "not catastrophic" and the iPhone 12 Pro continued to function properly after impact.

Sideways drop test: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro suffered the same minor damage during APP's sideways drop test.

iPhone 12 sideways drop test results (Image credit: AllState Protection Plans)

Both smartphones suffered minor scuffing, especially along the corners, but overall, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro were unharmed.

iPhone 12 Pro sideways drop test results (Image credit: AllState Protection Plans)

The standard iPhone 12 is the most durable smartphone the APP has tested so far. "Its Ceramic Shield is a leap forward for durability, though not indestructible," the APP said. The iPhone 12 Pro didn't perform was well as the standard iPhone 12 during these drop tests, especially during the back-down experiment.

We don't have a clear reason why the iPhone 12 Pro fared worse, but it's worth noting that the iPhone 12 Pro is 0.5 pounds heavier than the iPhone 12. Secondly, both smartphones are made out of different materials — the iPhone 12 consists of aerospace-grade aluminum while the iPhone 12 Pro is equipped with surgical-grade stainless steel.

Although the Ceramic Shield display is pretty darn durable, the iPhone 12 is not shatterproof; APP recommends the usage of screen protectors and phone cases. Otherwise, you'll have to pay $279 for a screen repair.

Stay tuned for our reviews of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro for more insight into Apple's new sexy line-up of snazzy smartphones.