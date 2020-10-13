iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini unveiled: Price, release date, specs and more

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have officially been announced at Apple's iPhone 12 event. These are the first iPhones to deliver 5G and as expected will feature the same A14 Bionic that is found in the iPad Air 4.

Here's everything we know about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini so far.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini price

The iPhone 12 mini starts at $699 and the iPhone 12 at $799.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini design

The iPhone 12 comes in five colors and features a new more rugged aluminum build that will handle drops far better than previous models. The design mirrors the leaks that we have seen with the squared-off design that is reminiscent of the iPhone 5 and the new modern iPad Pro and iPad Air design.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini display

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini both feature new OLED displays with Super Retina XDR that Apple boasts will deliver peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Support for HDR video is vastly improved with HDR 10, Dolby Vision and HLG.

A new "ceramic shield" coating on the displays will deliver superior durability.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini performance

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature the new A14 Bionic as we first heard about last month. It's up to 80% faster neural engine, 50% faster than competitors chips and a 50% faster GPU than other smartphone chips.

