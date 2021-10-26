iOS 15.1 now supports SharePlay, COVID-19 vaccination cards — how to update

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 have officially made landfall on supported Apple devices, and it's bringing a brand spankin' new feature to iPhone: SharePlay.

SharePlay is a FaceTime feature that lets users launch watch parties and view the same content simultaneously. For example, if you want to introduce a friend to Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," you can invite them to a FaceTime call and watch the series together.

Other notable iOS 15.1 features include Apple Wallet's support for COVID-19 vaccination cards and ProRes video capture for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users. If you want to check out the new update, we've got easy, step-by-step instructions on how to install iOS 15.1.

1. Go to Settings.

How to update to iOS 15.1 (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on General.

3. Tap on Software Update.

4. Hit Download and Install.

How to update to iOS 15.1 (Image credit: Future)

5. You may be prompted to enter your passcode. After you've entered it, the update should launch.