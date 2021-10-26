iOS 15.1 now supports SharePlay, COVID-19 vaccination cards — how to update

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 have officially made landfall on supported Apple devices, and it's bringing a brand spankin' new feature to iPhone: SharePlay.
SharePlay is a FaceTime feature that lets users launch watch parties and view the same content simultaneously. For example, if you want to introduce a friend to Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," you can invite them to a FaceTime call and watch the series together.
Other notable iOS 15.1 features include Apple Wallet's support for COVID-19 vaccination cards and ProRes video capture for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users. If you want to check out the new update, we've got easy, step-by-step instructions on how to install iOS 15.1.
How to update to iOS 15.1
1. Go to Settings.
2. Tap on General.
3. Tap on Software Update.
4. Hit Download and Install.
5. You may be prompted to enter your passcode. After you've entered it, the update should launch.