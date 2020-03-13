Intel reveals new 10th Gen CPU — its fastest ever for portable laptops

In a Product Change Notification Intel put out earlier today, the company listed a new Comet Lake-U CPU, the i7-10810U. Spotted by AnandTech, it will slot in as the new top Comet Lake-U option above the i7-10710U.

As a quick refresher, Comet Lake chips are the 14-nanometer 10th Gen Intel CPUs that were announced last August. They offer more power, but less graphical prowess than their 10nm Ice Lake counterparts.

The current top option is found in one of the best laptops on the market, the Dell XPS 13. Unfortunately, Intel didn't give any specifics regarding the new CPU, but we assume it will feature the same 6-core and 12-thread base as the Core i7-10710U, while offering a slight bump in clock speeds.

As an aside, the reason for the Product Change Notification was a move to using an additional manufacturing site in Vietnam for a number of Intel processors. Previously, these were manufactured entirely at sites in China.

Again, Intel has yet to officially acknowledge this "announcement," so we don't have the full specifications or any new laptops intending to use the updated CPU yet, but we expect news on both fronts soon.