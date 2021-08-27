Intel Gamer Days sale: Razer Blade Pro 17 gets $950 price cut

Intel Gamer Days sales are now live with the best gaming laptop deals of the summer. And for a limited time, Amazon is running an excellent deal on the Razer Blade Pro 17.

For today only, you can get the Razer Blade Pro 17 for $2,249 from Amazon. Usually, this laptop retails for $3,199 so that's a $950 discount and the cheapest it's ever been. This is one of the best gaming deals you can get today.

Razer Blade Pro 17 deal

Razer Blade Pro 17: was $3,199 now $2,249 @ Amazon

At $950 off, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is at its lowest price ever. This machine packs a 17.3-inch (3840 x 2160) 300Hz 4K display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. This deal includes a free full download of Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crysis 1, 2, & 3). View Deal

In our Razer Blade Pro 17 review, we praised its slim, premium build and its solid and gaming performance. We gave the Razer Blade Pro 17 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During performance tests, the Blade Pro 17 juggled 28 open Google Chrome tabs (running Twitch, YouTube and Tweetdeck among other websites) while streaming Netflix with ease.

Battery-wise, the Blade Pro 17 went the distance of 4 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness). It beat the premium gaming laptop average of 4 hours and 14 minutes.

With a weight of 6.1 pounds and 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches, the Blade Pro 17 is on par with competing for 17-inch laptops. It’s lighter than the MSI GE76 Raider (6.4 pounds, 15.6 x 10.6 x 1.1 inches) and Alienware m17 R4 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.9 inches).

If you're in the market for a solid 17-inch gaming laptop, the Razer Blade Pro 17 might be worth the splurge.

This Amazon Intel Gamer Days deal ends August 28.