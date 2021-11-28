Incredible Black Friday sale: Asus VivoBook 15 OLED down to just $679

As the final few Black Friday 2021 deals start to kick off to make way for more laptop sales during Cyber Monday, Microsoft is now offering a significant $220 discount on a high-spec Asus VivoBook 15 OLED.



Right now, you can grab the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop for $679.99 at Microsoft, down from a pricey $900 price tag. Considering this laptop sports an OLED screen, it's incredible to see this machine go well below the $1,000 mark. Plus, it has some eye-catching specs under the hood.

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED Black Friday deal

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED (K513): was $900 now $679.99 @ Microsoft Asus VivoBook 15 OLED (K513): was $900 now $679.99 @ Microsoft

Now $220 off, this Asus VivoBook 15 OLED is a steal when considering what it gets you. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this laptop is a workhouse that will handle multi-tasking and workloads without a hitch.

Open the VivoBook 15 OLED and you'll be greeted with a fancy OLED panel on a sizeable 15.6-inch. Expect the display to be Pantone-validated with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and sport extremely thin bezels.

The VivoBook 15 OLED comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. In other words, expect speedy processing power that can handle multi-tasking without any hiccups. Plus, the 1TB SSD leaves more than enough room for files, photos and all kinds of multimedia.



At $679.99, this is a killer last-minute Black Friday sale, so grab it while it's still available.



