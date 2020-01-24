Hurry! The new MacBook Air is $200 off at Amazon

Apple's MacBook Air is one of the most popular laptops around, which is why it rarely drops in price. We did see some good deals on the MacBook Air over the holidays. If you missed out on those, don't worry, Amazon has you covered.

Amazon is selling the new MacBook Air (2019) for $899 after a $200 discount. This deal is for the 128GB model with 8GB of RAM. If you need more storage, Apple also dropped the price of the 256GB version down from $1,299 to $1,099.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. For a limited time, it's $200 off its normal retail price at checkout. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Need more than just 128GB of storage? The 256GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,099. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen for this particular configuration. View Deal

There's a reason the MacBook Air is in such high demand. In our MacBook Air review, we praised the laptop for its sleek aluminum unibody chassis, gorgeous Retina display and great speakers. Add decent battery life to the mix and the MacBook Air is a good choice for students or business users who need an ultraportable solution.

Our main complaint with the MacBook Air is that its Y-series processor doesn't stand up to laptops with U-series chips, like Dell's XPS 13. We also wish it had more ports, and, yes, this MacBook Air has a Butterfly keyboard.

Regardless, the MacBook Air is a great laptop if you need something to use on-the-go that runs macOS -- especially at this price.