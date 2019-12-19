Hurry! The amazing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is nearly $1,800 off

Time is almost up for buying a gift to place under the Christmas tree. Fortunately, an epic deal on one of the best laptops ever has arrived just in time.

Lenovo is selling the 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $1,732, down from its original retail price of $3,499. What makes this such an amazing deal is that the model on sale has the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10710U six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. Those are some killer specs.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops for business users and everyday consumers alike, so you really can't go wrong with this deal.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen, Core i7): was $3,499 now $1,732

This is an epic deal (with coupon THINK10) on an amazing laptop with the latest specs. This model has a six-core Core i7-10710U CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a bright, 400-nit 1080p display.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we marveled at how lightweight yet premium the laptop feels thanks to its unique carbon-fiber chassis.

While we haven't gotten the Intel 10th Gen-powered version in for review, we expect it to offer even faster performance than the previous versions. That should especially be the case with this on-sale model because it packs the first six-core U-series chip. The Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019) we reviewed with that same processor demolished our benchmarks.

The X1 Carbon is an outstanding laptop, whether you're a business user who needs security and privacy features or an everyday consumer looking for a portable yet durable notebook with long battery life.

On the enterprise front, the X1 Carbon has military-grade durability and comes with a fingerprint sensor and IR camera. When it comes to endurance, our 8th Gen-powered model lasted for 9 hours and 30 minutes on our battery test.

But perhaps the best thing about the X1 Carbon is that despite how portable it is (2.1 pounds, 0.6 inches), you get all the ports you could ask for, including an HDMI connection, Thunderbolt 3 and a USB 3.1 Type-A input.

This is Lenovo's "Deal of the day" so we expect this sale to be shortlived. If you want one of the most well-rounded laptops on the market at a great price, then you'll need to act fast.