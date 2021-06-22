Hurry! The Acer Spin 5 is $220 off in epic Amazon Prime Day deal

Day 2 of Amazon Prime is here and it's time to take advantage of this great deal on the Acer Spin 5. Thanks to this amazing deal, you can save $220 which brings the price down to $879.99. The Acer Spin 5 offers speedy performance thanks to its 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

The lightweight-and-thin notebook is also a convertible which adds a measure of versatility that is ideal for mobile professionals. The Acer Spin 5 also comes with an Active Pen and a convenient variety of ports that sweeten this Prime Day deal.

Acer Spin 5 deal

Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 laptop: was $1,099.99 now 879.99

The Acer Spin 5 comes packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and the Acer Active Pen for just $899

The Acer Spin 5 is a beast wrapped in a thin lightweight body. Thanks to its Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, it blew away the competition in our review scoring 4,289 during the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. The Spin 5 crushes the score of the average premium laptop (4,041).

The Acer Spin 5 offers many ports. On its left side, you’ll find a DC-in jack, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a microSD slot. On the right side, you find a USB 3.2 Type-A port, plus a headset jack, a Kensington lock slot, and a stylus garage.

The Spin 5 comes with a bright (425 nits) and colorful 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504-pixel IPS display that you'll enjoy watching hours of video on thanks to its clear crisp image reproduction. The other wonderful feature is the Acer Active Pen that comes with the Acer Spin 5 is known for being its notoriously fast charging ability and smooth performance.

When you take into consideration its monster performance, sleek styling, with the added functions of Acer's Active Pen, you're getting a great Prime Day deal on the Acer Spin 5 at $879.99 or $220 off.

