Hurry! Don't miss the powerful Dell Inspiron 16 Plus with RTX 3060 graphics for $400 off

If you're in the market for a new, powerful daily computer, there's no better time than now to invest in your future. Black Friday deals are rolling out at the speed of light and we're here to bring you nothing but the best.

Such as the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, one of the best laptops for creators and power-users. Dell is offering the Inspiron 16 Plus for just $1,249 in it's limited Black Friday sale. That's $400 off its original $1,649 price, and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this model.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Black Friday deal

Save $400 on the latest Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop in Dell's Black Friday sale. It features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness, a 4.6-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8 core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics and a 1TB SSD. With specs like these, $1,250 is a hard to beat deal!

Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus is one of the best laptops for multitasking and content creation. Powered by a 4.6-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8 core processor and paired with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics, this laptop packs a punch no matter what you need to use it for.

In our Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review we were absolutely stunned by the vivid display. Paired with it's powerful specs, we could easily play Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm at a steady 82 frames per second. While not advertised as a gaming laptop, the Inspiron 16 Plus could pass as one without a doubt.

For connectivity you get an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery and an audio jack. If this isn't enough to satisfy your portly needs, feel free to check out deals on USB hubs.

Dell deals tend to sell out fast, so act now before it's too late to get your hands on this powerful laptop!