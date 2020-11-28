Hurry! Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 now $550 off in can't-miss Black Friday deal

Black Friday hasn't disappointed so far with some great deals on laptops, headphones, monitors and other consumer gadgets. If you haven't jumped on a laptop deal yet, then your patience has paid off.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is now $999 at Dell.com after a staggering $550 off discount. Best of all, the model on sale has an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. There is also a 4K model with a 512GB SSD for $1,399.

This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet, but it won't last long! At the time of publication, this deal was already 35% claimed, so be quick.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell

Now here's a handy laptop! This super-portable 2-in-1 has a gorgeous 13.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. There's a lot to like about this ultraportable machine, including the $550 discount. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (4K) laptop: was $1,949 now $1,399 @ Dell

Need more storage or the best screen? This model has a gorgeous 13.4-inch, 4K touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There's a lot to like about this ultraportable machine, including the $550 discount. View Deal

If you're looking for an uber-portable laptop that's as beautiful as it is functional, feast your eyes on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, which is on sale right now for as low as $999.

The edge-to-edge MagLev keyboard is 24% thinner than standard keyboards, and the 16:10 touchscreen display is perfect for scrolling through documents or just enjoying YouTube vids on the couch. For an even more dynamic viewing experience, Dell lets you upgrade to an optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) display that provides even more precise color and detail.

What's more, this is Dell's first laptop to utilize Intel's Dynamic Tuning Technology, which actively adjusts the power of your CPU based on specific workload parameters. The end result? More performance when you need it most.

