HP's crazy light Dragonfly laptop is already $162 off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals can't stop and won't stop. Right now you can snag the HP Elite Dragonfly for $162 off with the coupon "BPCBFCMAC10". For $1,466, you can pick up one of HP's best laptops.

In our HP Elite Dragonfly hands-on review, we gave the laptop credit for being lighter than the MacBook Air, at 2.2 pounds vs. 2.8 pounds, respectively. We were also impressed that the laptop went through 19 MIL-STD 810G tests for durability.

This model comes with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. It also has a 13.3-inch, 1080p display that can apparently get up to 400 nits of brightness. That's not too surprising, considering HP's track record with its bright Sure View panels.

To top it off, this baby is packed with four Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers, designed for super crisp audio. HP claims that the laptop will get up to 24 hours of battery life. We've yet to test that, so stay tuned for our final results.

