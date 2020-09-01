HP ZBook 15 now $1,200 off in sitewide Labor Day sale

HP's Labor Day sale is live with up 60% off select laptops. Now is the time to take advantage of the PC maker's epic discounts.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP ZBook 15v G5 Mobile Workstation for $805. This machine would normally set you back $2,013, so that's a whopping $1,208 discount. It's one of the best Labor Day laptops you can get right now.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

The base model HP ZBook 15v packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, a 2.4-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H, 8GB of RAM, UHD Graphics 630, and 256GB of SSD storage.View Deal

If you're in the market form a mobile workstation, the HP ZBook 15 G5 is worth considering.

The base model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, a 2.4-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H, 8GB of RAM, UHD Graphics 630, and a 256GB SSD. If need to run graphics-intensive apps, you can customize the ZBook 15 with a Core i7 CPU, Quadro Pro P600 GPU and 16GB of RAM and 4K display for $1,253 ($1,880 off).

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our HP ZBook 15 G5 review, we were impressed by its military-durable, solid keyboard, and strong performance. Its Core i5-9300H and 8GB of RAM should handle just about anything you toss its way.

At 4.7 pounds and 14.4 x 10.1 x 1-inches, the HP ZBook 15v G5 is slightly heavier than competing workstations like the MSI WS65 9TM (4.3 pounds and 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches), and Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (4 pounds, 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches).

So if you're a creative looking want an affordable workstation, don't snooze on this customizable HP ZBook Labor Day sale.