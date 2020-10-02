HP unveils new 11th Gen Intel CPU laptops — be the "Envy" of your peers!

Refreshed HP Envy 13 and the Envy x360 13 laptops are poised to hit the market soon and they're updated with new 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

When we reviewed the HP Envy x360 13 (configured with an AMD Ryzen 5-series CPU) earlier this year, we were blown away with its outstanding performance, vivid display and long battery life — all for a sub-$1,000 price tag. We can't wait to see how these newly updated Envy laptops fare in upcoming reviews.

HP Envy 13 with new 11th-Gen Intel CPUs

HP touts its newest HP Envy 13 as a fast, responsive, effortless device — turbocharged for productivity and creativity — to help content creators design masterpieces. The HP Envy 13 reportedly offers 13 hours of battery life as well as an 88% screen-to-body ratio.

(Image credit: HP)

This thin-and-light laptop features a micro-edge display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The HP Envy 13 also supports lightning-fast data transfers and an additional display with up to 5K resolution output thanks to its Thunderbolt 4 port.

The new HP Envy 13 is equipped a quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 13.3-inch, 1080p, 400-nit display. The HP Envy 13 also features Wi-Fi 6 support, dual-array microphones, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and a 720p HD camera.

The ports you'll find on the HP Envy 13 are one Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone jack and a microSD card reader.

Security-minded users will love the webcam privacy shutter and seamless log-ins with the Envy 13's fingerprint scanner.

HP Envy 13 (Image credit: HP)

The HP Envy 13 is 0.6 inches thin and weighs only 2.9 pounds. It comes in sleek metal and wood SKUs. The metal edition offers a natural silver chassis in a sandblasted anodized finish.

HP Envy x360 13 with new 11th-Gen Intel CPUs

The HP Envy x360 13 is a convertible that targets on-the-go content creators. It has an adaptive, flexible design that can transform into a number of different postures, including tablet mode for scribbling notes and tent mode for hands-free entertainment. The Envy x360 13 reportedly offers 12 hours and 45 minutes of battery life and an 87% screen-to-body ratio.

Hp envy x360 13 2020 (Image credit: HP)

The lightweight convertible features 13.3-inch, 1080p, Corning Gorilla Glass display with vivid and accurate colors. Like Envy 13, this 2-in-1 sports a Thunderbolt 4 port that offers break-neck transfer speeds and support for a 5K-resolution display.

The new HP Envy x360 13 is equipped a quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a 13.3-inch, 1080p, 1,000-nit display. The HP Envy x360 13 also features Wi-Fi 6 support, dual-array microphones, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and a 720p HD camera.

The ports you'll find on the HP Envy x36013 are one Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone jack and a microSD card reader.

Users concerned with privacy will be pleased to find a webcam shutter and fingerprint reader on the HP Envy x360 13.

HP Envy x360 13 (Image credit: HP)

The HP Envy x360 13 is 0.7 inches thin and weighs only 2.9 pounds. The convertible sports a pale-gold aluminum chassis with a sandblasted anodized finish.

The HP Envy 13 is poised to hit store shelves in October with a starting price of $899.99. The Envy x360 13 will be available in November with a starting price of $949.99.