HP unveils new 11th Gen Intel CPU laptops — be the "Envy" of your peers!

Refreshed HP Envy 13 and the Envy x360 13 laptops are poised to hit the market soon and they're updated with new 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
When we reviewed the HP Envy x360 13 (configured with an AMD Ryzen 5-series CPU) earlier this year, we were blown away with its outstanding performance, vivid display and long battery life — all for a sub-$1,000 price tag. We can't wait to see how these newly updated Envy laptops fare in upcoming reviews.
HP Envy 13 with new 11th-Gen Intel CPUs
HP touts its newest HP Envy 13 as a fast, responsive, effortless device — turbocharged for productivity and creativity — to help content creators design masterpieces. The HP Envy 13 reportedly offers 13 hours of battery life as well as an 88% screen-to-body ratio.
This thin-and-light laptop features a micro-edge display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The HP Envy 13 also supports lightning-fast data transfers and an additional display with up to 5K resolution output thanks to its Thunderbolt 4 port.
The new HP Envy 13 is equipped a quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 13.3-inch, 1080p, 400-nit display. The HP Envy 13 also features Wi-Fi 6 support, dual-array microphones, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and a 720p HD camera.
The ports you'll find on the HP Envy 13 are one Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone jack and a microSD card reader.
Security-minded users will love the webcam privacy shutter and seamless log-ins with the Envy 13's fingerprint scanner.
The HP Envy 13 is 0.6 inches thin and weighs only 2.9 pounds. It comes in sleek metal and wood SKUs. The metal edition offers a natural silver chassis in a sandblasted anodized finish.
HP Envy x360 13 with new 11th-Gen Intel CPUs
The HP Envy x360 13 is a convertible that targets on-the-go content creators. It has an adaptive, flexible design that can transform into a number of different postures, including tablet mode for scribbling notes and tent mode for hands-free entertainment. The Envy x360 13 reportedly offers 12 hours and 45 minutes of battery life and an 87% screen-to-body ratio.
The lightweight convertible features 13.3-inch, 1080p, Corning Gorilla Glass display with vivid and accurate colors. Like Envy 13, this 2-in-1 sports a Thunderbolt 4 port that offers break-neck transfer speeds and support for a 5K-resolution display.
The new HP Envy x360 13 is equipped a quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a 13.3-inch, 1080p, 1,000-nit display. The HP Envy x360 13 also features Wi-Fi 6 support, dual-array microphones, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and a 720p HD camera.
The ports you'll find on the HP Envy x36013 are one Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone jack and a microSD card reader.
Users concerned with privacy will be pleased to find a webcam shutter and fingerprint reader on the HP Envy x360 13.
The HP Envy x360 13 is 0.7 inches thin and weighs only 2.9 pounds. The convertible sports a pale-gold aluminum chassis with a sandblasted anodized finish.
The HP Envy 13 is poised to hit store shelves in October with a starting price of $899.99. The Envy x360 13 will be available in November with a starting price of $949.99.