HP reveals Omen 16 with Intel 11th Gen H-series CPUs and RTX 30 GPU — New Victus gaming brand arrives

HP refreshed its line of Omen gaming laptops, launching its first 16.1-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a brand-new sub-$1,000 HP Victus gaming laptop. We're in for a treat.



The three new laptops are expected to launch this June; those include the HP Omen 16, HP Omen 17, and the new HP Victus 16. Better yet, two of the laptops will give gamers the choice between Intel 11th Gen H-series processors or AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPU.

HP Omen 16

The 16.1-inch HP Omen gaming laptop will be priced from $1,049.99 for its AMD variant and $1,149.99 for an Intel model. When it comes to power, the laptop can be equipped with either Intel Core i7-11800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPUs. Expect up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics or "next-gen" AMD GPUs.

(Image credit: HP)

There is also up to 32GB DDR4-3200 of RAM, and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD for the Intel model, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 3x4 SSD for AMD.



HP claims this is its first gaming laptop with a 16.1-inch display, support for 1440p resolution (2560 x 1440) with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. You'll also find Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and an 83WHr battery.

HP Omen 17

As for the HP Omen 17 refresh, prices start at $1,369.99; it will only come with an 11th Gen Intel chip and RTX 30 series graphics.

(Image credit: HP)

HP will equip its 17-inch laptop with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. In terms of RAM and storage, expect the same specs as the 16-inch model.



There will be up to 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD. The 17.3-inch display dishes out 1440p resolution (2560 x 1440) with a 165Hz refresh rate.



It will also have a smaller form factor, as it will be 2.9mm thinner and 15% lighter than before. HP also states it will be five degrees Celsius cooler than its predecessor and boasts a keyboard with optical-mechanical switches featuring 1.7mm of travel and per-key RGB lighting.

HP Victus 16

Victus is HP's brand-new, well, brand. Like the HP Omen 16, the Victus 16 will also be available with an Intel or AMD processor. With prices starting at $799.99 for the AMD version and $849.99 for the Intel version, HP is clearly making this its line of budget gaming laptops, and they pack a considerable amount of power.



Impressively, the Victus 16 can be equipped with Intel Core i7-11800H or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPUs. As for graphics, expect up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, or an AMD Radeon RX 5500M. Gamers can also expect a 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD for storage.



Its 16-inch display also boasts 1440p resolution with 165Hz refresh rates, packed in a chassis usually reserved for 14-inch laptops. It seems to be the middle ground between the HP Omen and the HP Pavillion line of laptops. While this is the only Victus laptop announced so far, we're sure to see even more versions down the line.



HP's new Omen and Victus laptops now join recently announced laptops that sport Intel's 11th Gen H-series chips. Check out all the laptops announced so far.