HP Pavilion 12th gen Intel laptop deal slashes $170 off

The 2022 HP Pavilion 14 laptop boasts Intel's 12th Gen CPU. If you're on the hunt for a personal computer with the latest processor, here's a deal you'll like.

Right now, you can get the 12th gen Intel Core HP Pavilion Laptop for just $479 (opens in new tab) from HP. Usually, it costs $649, so you're saving $170 with this deal. This is the lowest price we've seen for this newly released HP laptop.

Save $170 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 14t with the latest 12th gen Intel Core CPU. Powered by Windows 11, this customizable HP laptop is ideal for college students, business professionals, and anyone else looking for a capable everyday machine. The base model HP Pavilion 14t packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.9-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 256GB SSD.

HP's Pavilion series laptops combine sleek design with powerful performance. The machine in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.9-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB solid state drive.

We didn't test the latest model, however, we reviewed the 2020 HP Pavilion 14t (opens in new tab). Its chic, sturdy design, solid performance, and beautiful 1080p display. We expect the laptop in this deal on par and deliver seamless performance for day-to-day tasks.

For your connectivity needs, the HP Pavilion 14t supplies you with a USB Type-C (Power Delivery, DisplayPort) two x USB Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.1. There's also a headphone/microphone combo jack on board.

At 3.1 pound and 0.7 inches thin, the HP Pavilion 14t is super-portable. It's lighter than the MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 0.6 inches) and on par with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and its convertible sibling, the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Whether you want to upgrade your daily driver or treat dad for Father's Day, the Pavilion 14t is a wise choice.