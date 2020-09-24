HP Omen 15 2020 Ryzen 7 laptop drops to $999 in epic PC gaming deal

The HP Omen 15 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. And right now you can get this powerful Ryzen 7 gaming rig for under $1,000.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the HP Omen 15 2020 Gaming Laptop on sale for $999.99. Usually, this rig would set you back $1,250, so that's $250 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this gaming-specific laptop. In fact, it's one of the best laptops deals we've seen all year.

HP Omen 15 2020 AMD Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $999 @ Best Buy

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-EN0013DX) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

The HP Omen 15 laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) matte LED display with a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure buttery-smooth rendering. It packs a 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7-4800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Doing all the heavy graphics handling is an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our previous-gen HP Omen 15 review, we were impressed by its great overall and gaming performance for the price.

Design-wise, the new Omen 15's overhaul includes a smooth plastic lid accented with a beautiful turquoise-blue diamond. HP's signature Omen logo is subtly embossed underneath the graphic. The laptop's premium aluminum finish interior reveals an island-style four-zone lighting RGB keyboard.

At 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 9.4 x 0.9-inches, the HP Omen 15 2020 is heavier than competitors like the Alienware m15 (4.8 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 0.7-0.8-inches) and Razer Blade 15 (4.6 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

Simply put, if great performance and affordability are priority, this HP Omen 15 deal is right up your alley.