Get 10% off all HP Envy and Spectre x360 laptops in huge Currys PC World sale

HP’s Envy and Spectre laptops are much-loved by the team at Laptop Mag for packing serious power into a sleek, svelte chassis.

And now with 10% off the marked price on all models at Currys PC World using the code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10,’ they are much more attractive and affordable options.

HP Envy x360 13.3 (Ryzen 5, 256GB): was £699 now £629.10 @ Currys PC World with code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10’

Starting with the cheapest option, this is the baseline model with specs that are anything but base. Powering that gorgeous 13.3-inch FHD IPS display is an AMD Ryzen 5 4550U CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD — ideal for the day-to-day workload and an evening of casual gaming or binging in tablet mode.View Deal

HP Envy 13 (Intel Core i7, 1TB): was £999 now £809.10 @ Currys PC World with code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10’

A step up in specs with a deeper discount, courtesy of the initial £100 price cut on this HP Envy 13 configuration. This sports a vivid 13.3-inch FHD display with virtually no bezels, which is kept fast and fluid by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU and 8GB DDR4 RAM, along with a generous 1TB storage for all your space-hungry working needs.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 (Intel Core i7, 512GB): was £1,399 now £1,124.10 @ Currys PC World with code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10’

Everything a prosumer needs in one package, along with over £200 off the list RRP. This is a seriously good deal with its beautiful 13.5-inch WLED-backlit touchscreen display (with pen included for doodling), 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. All of which is packed into a slim body that makes for a portable powerhouse.View Deal

HP Envy 15 (Intel Core i7, RTX 2060 GPU): was £1,799 now £1,619.10 @ Currys PC World with code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10’

Fully loaded and fully specced out for whatever you throw at it, this HP Envy 15 has a super sharp 4K touchscreen display up top, which of course needs strong internals to run smoothly. You’re in luck with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Whether it’s pretty hardcore gaming or video editing, this beast has your back.View Deal

As you can read in our HP Envy x360 13 review , this sale starts with a stylish convertible that redefines what premium features you can find in a 2-in-1 on a budget. Following that, a flick through the HP Envy 13 review shows that even at the RRP, this is one of the best value-for-money laptops out there.

Moving up through the line to the HP Spectre x360 review with elegance no matter what angle you look at it; this is a strikingly designed laptop that packs a beautiful display, long battery life and a comfortable typing experience. And finally, the 16-inch MacBook Pro competitor in the HP Envy 15, which sports an insanely fast combination of a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

Whichever way you look at it, whether you’re looking for a new day-to-day machine or something a little more powerful for an intense workload, this is a belter of a sale.