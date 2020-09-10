How to watch Ubisoft Forward today: Live stream the event

Ubisoft is hosting another special event in which the company will reveal a handful of announcements related to upcoming games. Appearances from Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyperscape, Brawlhalla, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint have already been confirmed.

Ubisoft Forward also promises some surprises, and although some things were leaked prematurely, the company could still have secrets to look out for. What we do know for sure is that we're going to be given a first-hand look at Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

Ubisoft Forward: How to watch on YouTube and Twitch

Ubisoft Forward will begin today on September 10 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET. There will be a pre-show beginning an hour earlier, which will include "news and content from games like Brawlhalla, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and more."

The show can be streamed via the embedded YouTube video above or on Twitch and Ubisoft's official website. It promises to include "Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and a few surprises."

As far as what we can expect from these surprises, both Immortals: Fenyx Rising and a new Prince of Persia game were leaked before the event. It's probably safe to assume that these games will be at the showcase, but it's entirely possible that Ubisoft has additional surprises up its sleeves. Perhaps we'll also get some Far Cry 6 gameplay?