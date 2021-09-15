How to turn off Dark Mode on Google

"How to turn off Dark Mode on Google" is a search query that's been growing in popularity ever since Google announced its new Dark Mode feature last week. The search-engine tech giant now lets users ditch the blindly white Google.com theme for a more understated, inky look. Dark mode implementations were once limited to Google app and Android users, but on Sept. 10, Google revealed that the dusky theme is now available for all Google Search users on desktop.

However, after experimenting with the dark side, perhaps some Google users are yearning to return to Light Mode. If you're wondering how to revert Google.com back to its original state, we have an easy, step-by-step tutorial on how to do just that.

How to turn off Dark Mode on Google

1. On the bottom-right corner of the Google Search page, click on "Settings."

2. Next, click on "Search Settings."

How to turn off Dark Mode on Google (Image credit: Future)

3. On the left panel, click on "Appearance."

How to turn off Dark Mode on Google (Image credit: Future)

4. Under "Turn Dark Theme on or off," click on "Light Theme."

How to turn off Dark Mode on Google (Image credit: Future)

5. Hit "Save," and there you have it, your Google Search page should now be in Light Mode like the image below.

How to turn off Dark Mode on Google (Image credit: Future)

Welcome back to the light side.