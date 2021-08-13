How to check your phone number on iPhone and Android

"How to check your phone number" is a search query that's blowing up on Google because, well, not all of us have a photographic memory and sometimes we forget the digits associated with our phone, especially if we just received a new number.

That being said, if you've forgotten your phone number, don't fret! There is a way to retrieve it. Whether you have an iOS or Android device, we'll show you how to look up your phone number with an easy-to-follow, quick tutorial.

How to check mobile number on an iPhone

You'll be surprised by how easy it is to look up the phone number associated with your iOS device. With a few swipes in the Settings app, you'll be able to retrieve your phone's mobile number in no time.

1. Go to "Settings."

2. Tap on "[Your name]: Apple ID, iCloud, Media & Purchases"

How to check mobile phone (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on "Name, Phone Numbers, Email"

4. Under the "Reachable At" section, you'll be able to find the phone number associated with your device.

How to check mobile number on an Android phone

Looking up the phone number associated with an Android phone is just as easy. After a quick trip to the Settings app, you'll be able to recover your mobile phone number in a flash.

1. Go to "Settings."

2. Scroll down to "System."

How to check mobile phone (Image credit: Future)

3. Go to "About phone."

4. Your phone number should be listed at the top alongside your device's model number, IMEI and more.

Keep in mind that these directions may not perfectly align with your device's particular path to retrieving your phone number. This may be due to your phone running a different Android version. There are also variations to how the OS is implemented across phone brands.

Still, these instructions should still serve as a useful map on how to look up your mobile phone number.