Horizon: Zero Dawn will arrive on PCs — Robot giraffes, here we come!

Riding robotic, prehistoric beasts is no longer exclusive to PlayStation gamers. There's been some speculation about a possible PC port for Horizon: Zero Dawn, but now the rumors have been confirmed in an IGN report.

Head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, Hermen Hulst, announced that PC gamers can now immerse themselves into the open-world, post-apocalyptic RPG.

"Yes, I can confirm that Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon," Hulst told Playstation Blog.

Rumors about a Horizon: Zero Dawn PC port started in January when Kokatu, citing anonymous sources, claimed that the PS4-exclusive game would come to personal computers this year. Kokatu also reported that Horizon: Zero Dawn will hit the virtual shelves of Steam and Epic Games, but at this time of writing, this has not been confirmed.

Sony may be releasing a PC port of the critically acclaimed RPG to familiarize more players with the gaming giant's exclusive collection. God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man, for example, were successful PlayStation-exclusive games that boosted its hardware sales.

"I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on," Hulst said.

If you think Sony will make a habit of accompanying PC versions with future PlayStation releases, think again. "We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware," Hulst said. "In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance."

Horizon: Zero Dawn recently celebrated its third anniversary, so for PC gamers yearning to immerse themselves in the 31st-century virtual world, this is a much appreciated anniversary gift from the folks at PlayStation.