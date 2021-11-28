The best Google Cyber Monday weekend deals are happening now and offer notable discounts on a range of Google gadgets. You don't need to wait to save on a new Pixel 5a, Nest Wi-Fi router, Chromecast with Google TV or Pixelbook.

Right now, you can get the Google Nest Wi-Fi Bundle for $179 from the Google Store. Typically, this home mesh Wi-Fi system retails for $269, so that's $90 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this top-rated Wi-Fi system.

This is one of the best Google Store post Cyber Monday deals you can get.

Google Nest Wi-Fi is the best mesh Wi-Fi system around. It features 2.0GHz and 5.0GHz dual band technology and delivers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2000 Mbps. The system includes a base unit and one Nest WiFi Point extender to cover up to 2,800 square feet with reliable WiFi connectivity.

It's a solid solution if you want to fix connectivity issues like buffering when multiple devices are on your network at at time.

And that's just one of the best deals from Google this week.

Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and we expect to see weeklong discounts on today's best mobile gadgets. In the meantime, visit our Cyber Monday deals live blog for the best deals still happening right now.

And if you don't want to wait, you don't have to. Here are the best Google Store Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

Best Google Store pre-Cyber Monday deals

Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store

Now $50 off, the Google Pixel 5a is a versatile smartphone with 9+ hours of battery life, a gorgeous OLED touch screen, an excellent cameras. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design. Even better, you can get the Pixel for just $199 via eligible trade-in.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router Bundle: was $269 now $179 @ Google Store Google Nest Wi-Fi Router Bundle: was $269 now $179 @ Google Store

Easy to set up and use, the Google Nest WiFi is the best mesh router system we've reviewed. It blankets up to 3,800 square feet with fast and reliable wireless performance. At $90 off, it's at its lowest price yet. Best Buy also offers this deal.

Google Stadia Premiere Edition: was $79 now $22 @ Google Store Google Stadia Premiere Edition: was $79 now $22 @ Google Store

Stadia Premiere Edition brings Stadia to your TV. It includes a Google Chromecast Ultra2 for streaming games to your TV and a Stadia Controller3 for pick up and play convenience.

Google Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Google Store Google Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Google Store

At $10 off, Chromecast with Google TV has never been cheaper. I own this all-in-one streamer and it instantly turned my old TV into a smart TV. It makes it easy to cast and share content from a laptop, tablet or phone and access your favorite streaming apps in one place. It ships with a simple remote control which lets you search for what to watch using just your voice. Grab it now for its lowest price ever.

Google Pixelbook Go: from $599 @ Google Store Google Pixelbook Go: from $599 @ Google Store

Rarely on sale, Google is slashing up to $150 off its flagship laptop. Prices start at $599 for the Intel Core m3 powered base model. In our Google Pixelbook Go review, we found its super-slim design and bright, colorful display impressive. We gave the Pixelbook Go a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid performance and great battery life. Scheduled for auto updates through 2026, the Pixelbook Go is lightweight, long-lasting and delivers snappy performance. Amazon offer the entry model Pixelbook Go for the same price.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was $100 now $50 @ Google Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was $100 now $50 @ Google

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is currently $50 off in this Cyber Monday deal. If you need a home device to make every aspect of life more convenient, this smart home device could be a worthwhile purchase. With the ability to play music on Spotify, start Netflix shows and jump into your favorite YouTuber's content, the Nest Hub is voice-activated and easy to use.