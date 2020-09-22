Google Pixel 5 price leaked — and it won't burn a hole in your wallet

The Google Pixel 5 price just got leaked, but don't fret, your wallet can breathe and your bank account will remain intact.

Roland Quandt from WinFuture spilled the beans on Twitter about the Pixel 5's price tag. Quandt then bade his Twitter followers adieu with the promise of more juicy information in the near future.

So here's the deal.Pixel 4a 5G: 499 Euro. Black, White.Pixel 5: 629 Euro. Black. Green.gn8. more tomorrow.September 22, 2020

Google Pixel 5 price

According to Quandt, the Google Pixel 5 will set customers back €629, which translates to about $740 for our American readers. This leak matches a tip sent to German tech blog TechnikNewsNET in early September (via Tom's Guide).

As BGR points out, the Pixel 5 is seemingly not aiming to attract premium-smartphone buyers who often chase after the Apple and Samsung hype. Although the Pixel 5 will have a high-end build quality, the highly anticipated smartphone will reportedly offer mid-range performance with its Snapdragon 765G processor.

Google Pixel 5 specs

The specs of the Google Pixel 5 were leaked by prominent tech insider Max Weinbach. An hour after the tweet was posted, Weinbach corrected his "12MP" camera claims and announced that the Google Pixel 5 cameras will feature a 16-megapixel camera instead.

Pixel 5 Battery: 4080mahCamera: 12MP wide f/1.7. 12MP ultra wide f/2.2Selfie camera: IMX 355 8MPSoC: Snapdragon 765GDimensions: 70.4 x 144.6 x 8 mmStorage: 128GB 8GBLTE Band support: B2/4/5/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/39/48/66/71September 22, 2020

According to Weinbach, the Google smartphone will sport a 4080 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 5 may also feature a three-camera array: a 16MP, f/1.7 wide camera, a 16MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and an IMX 355 8MP selfie camera. The dimensions are 2.7 x 5.6 x 0.3 inches. The Pixel 5, according to Quandt, will come in black and green models.

Last week, Google announced that it would launch a livestream event on Sept. 30 to unveil its new Pixel phones. The event will take place at 11 pm PT / 2 pm ET. At this event, we'll know for sure if Quandt and Weinbach's leaked information is true.

To stay abreast of all of our Google Pixel 5 news, check out our oft-updated Google Pixel 5 rumor hub.