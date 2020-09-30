Google Pixel 4a 5G unveiled with 6.2-inch display for $499

Google took the wraps off the Pixel 4a 5G and it's not just a Pixel 4a with 5G support. The 5G-equipped phone has a larger display than the standard model and sports a faster Snapdragon 765G processor.

As previously confirmed, the Pixel 4a 5G will start at $499 in the US when it launches.

Pixel 4a 5G design

The Pixel 4a 5G has a similar design as the Pixel 4a. Also made of polycarbonate, the Pixel 4a 5G has a much larger footprint due to its 6.2-inch display. Given its size, a more fitting name for this device might have been the Pixel 4a XL 5G. Regardless, the 4a 5G will be available in black and white, each with a colored power button.

Adopted from the Pixel 4a are minimal bezels and a hold-punch camera on the top-left corner of the screen. A familiar rounded square camera module with a single lens adorns the rear next to a circular fingerprint sensor for biometric login.

Pixel 4a 5G display

Not only do you get 5G, but the Pixel 4a 5G has a larger 6.2-inch display than the 5.8-inch panel on the standard model. This is also an OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Developing...