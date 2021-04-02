Google Docs adds TV and film sources to its citations tool

Google Docs added a citation tool last year that has been a huge help to many, making citing source material far easier. Recently the good folks at Google updated the citation tool to include film, TV series, and TV episodes resources.

After you select and specify how you accessed the source, you can then fill in the fields that appear. You can also add bibliography and In-text citations as well. The new-and-improved citation ability is currently limited to the desktop application.

Although not yet available to all, the new tool should be fully rolled out within the next month. However, it's currently available to all Workspace accounts and G Suite Basic and Business users.

The added capabilities coming online shortly will make writing academic papers since it removes the need to copy citations from other tools. Being able to easily cite sources also saves time and energy and keeps your focus right in front of you, making for a better workflow.