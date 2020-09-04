Gigabyte showcases its Aorus 15P: A reasonably priced gaming laptop with RTX

Gigabyte unveiled its Aorus 15P, a relatively affordable gaming laptop boasting Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU topped off with a fast SSD.

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P is actually available starting today starting at $1,599 and can only be purchased via the official Gigabyte store.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P specs

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P can be outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Max-Q or an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU.

You'll also get the choice between 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of RAM, but it can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM. You can even choose between the RAM speed of 2666MHz or 2933MHz. And for the SSD, it'll come with 512GB SSD, but you'll still have another M.2 SSD slot available if you want to upgrade it yourself.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P design and ports

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P comes in at 14.0 x 9.6 x 0.9 inches and 4.5 pounds, which is a little thick, but it's a decent enough weight to be portable. The Aorus 15P looks nearly identical to the Aorus 15G, which was a stylish-enough gaming laptop. At the very least, it looked different than gaudy cheap gaming laptops.

For ports, it comes with Three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a Mini DisplayPort, an SD Card slot and a headphone jack. It's nice to see the Mini DisplayPort back again, as some gaming laptops seem to be getting rid of it.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P display

Unfortunately, the Gigabyte Aorus 15P features only on display and that's a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz panel that covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut. It would have been nice to see a higher quality panel with more color and brightness available for purchase.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P battery life

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P is outfitted with a 94Whr battery, which is pretty huge, considering the biggest battery that the TSA will allow on board of airplanes is a 99.9Whr battery.

Gigabyte claims that this machine can last 8 hours on a charge, and with a battery that big, that wouldn't be too surprising, especially since gaming laptops have been optimizing their battery life recently.

Outlook

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P looks like a decent gaming laptop, similar to the Aorus 15G, just with a little less power. Hopefully the display impresses where the Aorus 15G's did not.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P coming soon.