Black Friday 2021: Get this RTX 3060 Gigabyte gaming laptop for under $1,000

Black Friday 2021 is kicking off with waves of spectacular deals on the best gaming laptops on the market, but if you're hunting for RTX 30 Series GPU power, look no further than Newegg's Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop offer.



The Gigabyte G5 with RTX 3060 GPU is now $150 off — taking the price down to $999 for a limited time at Newegg.

Gigabyte G5 Black Friday deal

Gigabyte G5: was $1,199 now $999 @ Newegg Gigabyte G5: was $1,199 now $999 @ Newegg

As part of the Black Friday bonanza, you can pick up this powerful portable gaming rig from Gigabyte with 15.6-inch 144Hz refresh rate display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCI-e SSD. To get in on the deal, you'll need to claim a Rebate card and enter a promo code.

Black Friday always delivers stellar gaming laptop deals, but once you throw in an RTX 30 Series GPU for under $1,000, we can't let it go unnoticed.

Up top, you have a spacious trackpad and keyboard for gameplay, alongside a gorgeous 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate and powerful Nahimic 3D virtual 7.1 surround sound tech.

There’s an Intel Core i5-10500H processor with speeds of up to 4.5GHz, along with a beefy GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6. Multitasking is handled with 16GB DDR4 RAM and the 512GB NVMe SSD is both spacious and allows for super-fast load times.

With a $150 price cut, the Gigabyte G5 is a fantastic gaming laptop. Whether you’re an enthusiast looking for a portable upgrade or on the hunt for your first gaming laptop, this is a great option.