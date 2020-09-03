Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED now $600 off in rare gaming laptop deal

Hardcore gamers and creatives can benefit from the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED's brawny performance. For a limited time, this premium gaming laptop is on sale for an incredibly low price.

Currently, Amazon has the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED on sale for $1,229 . Normally, this laptop retails for $1,899, so that's a $600 off discount. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this premium machine.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $1,899 now $1,299 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte Aero 15 packs a 15.6-inch, 4K AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Great for gamers and creators alike, this beast of a machine is now $600 off. View Deal

Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED is one of the best gaming laptops to buy.

The Aero 15 OLED in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. For optimal performance, the Aero 15 OLED employs Microsoft's Azure AI which adjusts CPU and GPU power distribution based on what game is running.

As we note in our Gigabyte Aero 15 review, its sleek aluminum design and gorgeous 4K OLED display are impressive. We gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its solid overall performance and graphics.

The Aero 15 features a brushed-aluminum design that resembles a bow releasing an arrow toward the hinge. Under the lid, there's a per-key RGB-lit keyboard and a touchpad embedded fingerprint sensor.

At 4.9 pounds and 14 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches, the Aero 15 OLED is slim and light for a gaming laptop. It's on par with the weight and mass of the Alienware m15 OLED (4.8 pounds, 14.9 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches), Razer Blade 15 (4.7 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches), and Lenovo Legion Y740 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches).

In real-world tests, the Aero 15's Intel Core i7-9750H chip, coupled with 16GB of RAM juggled just about everything we tossed at it. Even with 40 open Google Chrome tabs with five 1080p YouTube videos and Shadow of the Tomb Raider running all at once, it never lagged.

If you're serious about owning a beast of a gaming laptop machine that doubles as a workstation, the Aero 15 OLED is a solid buy.