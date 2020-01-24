Get the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset for just $75

The HyperX Cloud II is one of the most stylish and coziest gaming headsets around. For a limited time, it's at an all-time price low.

Walmart currently has the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset on sale for $75.99. Normally $99.99, that's $24 off its regular price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this wired gaming headset.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: was $99 now $75 @ Walmart

With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. View Deal

The HyperX Cloud II is one of the best gaming headsets you can get for the price. It can be used with your PC, PS4, Xbox One, or Switch gaming console.

Sister site, Tom's Guide reviewed the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset and liked its best-in-class comfort and stylish, lightweight design. While they wish it packed more kicking bass, they gave it a 3.5 out of 5 star overall rating.

The HyperX Cloud II's stylish, understated appearance makes it one of the best-looking headsets you can get for under $100. It has a feathery 11-ounce construction and memory-foam ear cups and and adjustable padded headband. The headset's virtual 7.1 surround-sound capabilities do an admirable job of highlighting your games' more subtle sounds.

So if you're looking for a comfortable headset for marathon gaming sessions, the HyperX Cloud II should fit the bill.