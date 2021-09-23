Get a free iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro with any AT&T unlimited plan

Most free iPhone 13 trade-in deals require you to activate your phone on a select wireless plans. However, AT&T's free iPhone 13 deal works with each of its unlimited plans.

Pre-order now and you can get the $799 iPhone 13 for free from AT&T when you trade-in a eligible device. You must purchase the iPhone 13 on a qualifying installment agreement and activate or remain on one of AT&T's postpaid unlimited plans.

Open to new and existing AT&T customers, this iPhone 13 pre-order deal is one of the best available.

The new iPhone 13 boasts a faster processor, better cameras and longer battery life than the iPhone 12. You get a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, a 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage. If you prefer a smaller phone, Apple also offers the iPhone 13 mini with 5.4-inch display.

As an alternative, you can pre-order the $999 iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max for $1,099 from AT&T and save up to $1,000. You must trade-in an eligible device, buy the phone on a qualifying leasing plan and activate it on any AT&T unlimited postpaid plan.

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display with ProMotion, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 5-core GPU and up to 1TB of storage. The iPhone Pro Max affords you these same specs with a larger 6.70-inch OLED display.

AT&T's iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone Pro pre-orders are expected to arrive between September 30 to October 4. iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders are expected to arrive between October 8 and October 15.

AT&T iPhone 13 pre-order deals

