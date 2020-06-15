Exclusive Razer Blade 15 refurb deal takes $200 off sticker price

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model is one of the best gaming laptops out there ––and one of the priciest. Luckily, this exclusive Razer discount code slashes dollars off this high performance machine.

Currently, you can buy a refurbished Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model for $1,100 via coupon, "FUTURE" from Razer. Usually priced at $1,300, that's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

It's one of the best refurbished laptop deals you can get right now and also one of the top gaming deals of the season.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (Refurbished): was $1,300 now $1,100 @ Razer

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model is one of the smallest 15-inch gaming laptops you can get. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.View Deal

When you want a laptop that can keep up with today's demanding PC games, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced model is the best rig to buy.

It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.

Although we didn't review this model, we tested the Razer Blade 15 which has the CPU and RAM. Just about the only difference is that it had an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU instead of the GTX 1070.

We were impressed by its beautiful, head-turning design, speed, and solid battery life. After thorough testing, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its powerful graphics and overall performance.

At 4.6 pounds and 9.3 x 14.0 x 0.7 inches, the Razer Blade 15 is one the smallest 15-inch gaming systems around. By comparison, the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin (4.1 pounds 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches) and the Alienware m15 is larger (4.8 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 0.8~0.7 inches).

In real-world testing, the laptop's Core i7-8750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM cut through multitasking. There was not a hint of lag streaming a Netflix movie while running 22 additional Google Chrome tabs open which were streaming Twitch and YouTube and scrolling through Tweetdeck.

In our lab, the Blade 15 continued performing, producing 22,379 on our overall performance test, Geekbench 4.1. It beat the 22,276 premium gaming laptop average and the MSI Stealth score of 18,046 (Core i7-8750H CPU). It's on a par with the results of the Alienware m15 (22,873).

Battery-wise, Razer rates the Razer Blade 15 advanced as up to 6 hours.

This exclusive Razer Blade 15 coupon code expires June 30.