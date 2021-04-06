Epic laptop deal drops HP 15-inch Ryzen 7 laptop to $570

The best HP laptops deliver solid performance and sport an attractive design. If you're looking for a great bargain on an all-around notebook, you'll love this deal we found.

For a limited time, you can get the HP 15-ef1073od Laptop with AMD Ryzen CPU for just $569.99. It usually retails for $670, so that's $100 off and a steal for a laptop of this configuration. In terms of the best laptop deals, it gives you the most bang for your buck.

HP 15.6" Laptop: was $670 now $570 @ Office Depot

Now $100 off, the HP 15-ef1073od is an incredible value laptop. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon GPU, and 256GB SSD. Its HP True Vision 720p camera with dual-mic array makes it great for video calling and conferencing.

HP manufacturers some of the industry's best personal computers. In fact, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is one of our picks for the best laptops to buy. The HP laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) matte display and 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are an AMD Radeon GPU, and fast 256GB SSD.

Although we did not test this laptop ourselves, HP 15-ef1073od reviews from customers give it a rating average of 4 out of 5 stars. Most of the feedback applauds the laptop's fast performance and beautiful display. Design-wise, the HP 15-ef1073od is sleek and thin with a gray-silver finish familiar to HP's stylish notebooks. Its HP True Vision 720p camera with dual mic array makes it great for video calling and conferencing.

Port-wise, this HP laptop supplies you with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and headphone/microphone combo. There's a microSD card reader on deck if you want to add storage or transfer files between devices. For your wireless needs, it's outfitted with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

At 3.8 pounds and 14.1 x 9.5 x 0.7-inches, the HP 15-ef1073od is lighter than competing 15-inch laptops. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Now $100 off, the HP-15-ef1073od is an incredible value for the price.