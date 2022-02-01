Epic gaming laptop deal takes nearly $700 off the Alienware m15 R6 with RTX 3080 GPU

Dell kicks off the first day of February with sitewide discounts on select gaming laptops. If you're in search of a mighty RTX 30 series GPU laptop under $2,500, this deal is for you.

As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware m16 R6 with RTX 3080 GPU for $2,253. Normally, it retails for $2,949, so that's a generous $696 in savings. It's this Alienware laptop's lowest price ever and one of the best Dell deals of the season.

By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price by $147.

Alienware m15 R6 price drop

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,949 now $2,253 @ Dell

Save $696 on the latest Alienware m15 R6 with RTX 3070 GPU during Dell's Sitewide Sale. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display with 1ms response time, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. For graphics handling, Alienware outfitted it with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Alienware's m15 series gaming laptops are among the industry's top gaming PCs. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display with 1ms response time for smooth, lag-free game play. It houses a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. There's a massive 2TB SSD on board for fast file transfers and storage.

In our Alienware m15 review, we were floored by its awesome performance and graphics. The laptop's stylish design and punchy keyboard also won us over. We gave the Alienware m15 and overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit had Intel's 10th Gen Core i7 CPU and RTX 3070 graphics. It easily juggled just about everything we bombarded it with and never lagged. The laptop in this deal boasts Intel's 11th Gen Core i7 chip, so we expect its performance to be on par if not better.

Weighing in at 5.9 pounds, 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 inches) the Alienware m15 is on par with the competition. It’s just a tad heavier than the Acer Predator Helios 300 (5.5 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.8 inches) and Asus ROG Scar G15 (5.7 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

So if you want the competitive edge in PC gaming, the Alienware m15 R6 is a prime choice.