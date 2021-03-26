Dell XPS 13 touch laptop with 11th Gen Intel CPU now $200 off via coupon

The latest Dell XPS 13 touch screen laptop offers 11th Gen Intel CPU and Iris Xe graphics performance for work and play. And for a limited time, our favorite thin laptop under $1,000 is more affordable than ever.

Currently, the latest Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is just $799.99 via coupon, "50OFF699". That's a $200 discount off its $1,000 normal price and its biggest markdown yet. It's one of the best laptop deals under $800 this week.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,000 now $800 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 (9305) Touch Laptop via "50OFF699". The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3- inch 1080p touch screen, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

If you're looking for an attractive touchscreen laptop, the new Dell XPS 13 Touch is a solid choice. The notebook in this deal features a 13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen, a 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

While we didn't test this exact model, in our Dell XPS 13 (9310) review, it won us over with its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. We were also impressed by its solid and reliable performance and gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

The Dell XPS 13 review unit we tested housed an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. No matter what we threw its way during real-world testing, its performance never slowed down. You can expect solid performance from the XPS 13 9305 model's Core i5-1135G7 CPU and 8GB of RAM hardware. This is more than enough oomph for seamless multitasking, content streaming and light gaming.

The Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and a wedge-shaped lock slot.

At a weight of 2.7 pounds and 0.6-inches thick, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is an ultraportable 13-inch laptop. It's on a par with the MacBook Air M1 (2.8 pounds, 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).

Now just under $800, this Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is a wise choice if you're looking for a capable everyday laptop.