Dell Inspiron 16 Plus falls to $819 with this coupon

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is among the best laptops for creators and power-users. And for a limited time, Dell is slashing hundreds off this capable 16-inch MacBook Pro alternative.

Right now, you can get the new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus for $819 via coupon, "50OFF699". That's $205 off its former price of $1,024 and one of the best laptop deals available today.

For a limited time, save $205 on the latest Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop via coupon, "50OFF699" at checkout. It features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness, a 2.2-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H hexa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus is one of the best laptops for multitasking and content creation. The laptop in this deal boasts a 16-inch, 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

It's powered by a 2.2-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and UHD graphics. For safekeeping and transferring your important files, it's outfitted with a speedy 256GB SSD.

While we didn't test this model, we find that Dell's Inspiron series laptops deliver solid performance for the price. With Intel's 11th Gen Intel Core CPU inside, the new Inspiron 16 has ample power for everyday productivity and entertainment.

The laptop's built-in lid sensor and high capacity 56WHr battery ensures fast start ups and endurance. With a weight of 4.4 pounds and measuring 14.0 x 0.75 x 9.7 inches, the Inspiron 16 Plus is on par with the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds,14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches). Port-wise, you get an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery and an audio jack.

Simply put, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a wise pick if you want a powerful 16-inch laptop with a gorgeous 3K display.

Dell deals usually don't last long, so we recommend you grab this one while you can.