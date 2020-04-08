Good news if you want to take cheap online courses while you're stuck at home in practicing social distancing. There are tons of affordable eLearning platforms out there that will help you get an online education in any field.

Whether you want to get an MBA or learn how to code, cook, decorate or make cool merch, there's an online course to fit your budget. All you need is your laptop and a pen and pad or tablet to take notes. You can learn at your own pace from professors and industry experts from around the world.

Many eLearning websites offer cheap or free online courses for adults. Even better, you can take advantage of limited time eLearning deals to reduce monthly fees for premium access to courses.

Here are some cheap online courses to take while you're stuck at home.

Coursera

Coursera is a leading online learning platform for higher education. You can earn a certificate or degree from nearly 200 of the world’s top universities. This e-learning service teaches business analytics, graphic design, Python and more.

Beside courses, Coursera offers specializations, certificates and degree programs for careers in IT, AI and cloud engineering. Some of the free courses you can take right now include Machine Learning, Social Psychology and Computer Science.

Individual courses range from $29-$99 (4-6 weeks), $39 to $79 for specialized programs (4-6 months) and $15-$25,000 for an online degree (1-3 years).

Masterclass

Masterclass is an online education program for anyone who wants to learn from the best in the world. Instructional classes cover Film and TV, Culinary Arts, Writing, Music and Entertainment and more.

Pre-recorded video "classes" teach you the art of Interior Design with Kelly Wearstler, Scientific Thinking and Communication from Neil deGrasse Tyson, Filmmaking from Martin Scorsese, Acting from Natalie Portman and more.

Classes cost $80 each or you can all access for $180 per year. For a limited time, when you buy one yearly membership, you can share one for free.

Udemy

Udemy's mission is to improve lives through learning, essentially helping individuals pursue their dreams. This global e-learning platform has 57,000 instructors and 150,000 courses.

Courses are available in over 65 languages on just about any topic you wish to learn about. Some of Udemy's most popular courses are an entire MBA in one course, an SQL bootcamp and a complete financial analyst course.

Tuition ranges from $20 to $200 per video class.

Skillshare

Skillshare covers courses in animation design, illustration, photo & film and writing. Members can take advantage of the platform's original classes taught by experts.

One of it's featured videos shows you how to make awesome merch from posters to, pins to patches and more.

Skillshare's pricing starts at $8.25/mo ($99 annually) and $19/mo for a premium membership. Your first two months are free.

edX

Founded by Harvard and MIT, edX gives students access to courses from top-ranked universities and companies. This platform not only offers enhanced learning online and through research.

There are over 2,500 online courses from 140 institutions on edX to choose from. Computer science, data science, business & management and engineering are some of it's most popular subjects.

Pricing varies per course, however some beginner courses are free. For example, Microsoft's Introduction to Python: Fundamentals is free, however a verified certificate upon completion will cost you $99.